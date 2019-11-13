Sneaker customizer Jake Danklefs recently joined forces with Corona to create a custom Nike SB Dunk Low exclusively for Bad Bunny, pulling on inspiration from his and J Balvin's latest album, "Oasis."

The "Oasis" Dunks are highlighted by a tiger print, off set by splashes of magenta, purple, blue, green and metallic gold. Additionally, there are neon laces that criss-cross over the black laces, similar to the styling of Virgil Abloh's latest Off-White Nike SB Dunk Low collab, and Corona-themed insoles that were made from an old pair of swim trunks.

Danklefs writes:

"I partnered with @coronausa on this beautiful fully handmade pair above. They asked if I could design and make a gift for @badbunnypr for #coronaestereobeach. Inspiration is drawn from Bad Bunny and @jbalvin’s latest album, Oasis."

Take a look at some additional images in the IG posts embedded below.