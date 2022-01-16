BabyTron Puts On Flow-Switching Clinic With "Prince Of The Mitten"

Michigan's BabyTron has been one of the most intriguing and celebrated underground rappers of the past few years. His flows are concise and filled with amusing allusions, and his cleverness allows him to dominate any beat he raps over.

BabyTron releases music quite frequently, having put out two solo projects in 2021, each with at least 24 songs, as well as two separate collaborative albums with his fellow ShittyBoyz members like StanWill and TrDee. He is most notable for his basketball references, such as his Luka Troncic album and hit singles like "Jesus Shuttlesworth" and "Cade Cunningham."

Now, starting 2022, he has dropped a single that synthesizes all of his most notable attributes. "Prince Of The Mitten," released on Jan. 10, is a four-and-a-half minute exhibition of everything BabyTron brings to the table.

In the comments of the video for the song, the engineer of the track StefanOtw mentioned that the song included a whopping 19 beat switches: "Engineered by me. 19 beats on one song bro you went crazy."

The song includes several different trap beats from hits by other rappers like Teejayx6's "Dark Web," Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas" and 42 Dugg's "Free Mines."

Check out BabyTron's insane beat-switch fueled lyrical performance on "Prince Of The Mitten" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeezy fiend, closet stacked with Adidas sneaks

Trackhawks, Hellcats, shit look like Need for Speed

Best believe I'ma be the GOAT when I leavÐµ the league