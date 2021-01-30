Babyface Ray & Moneybagg Yo Drop A Party Anthem With "If You Know You Know"

Detroit emcee Babyface Ray is already being hailed as the voice of his city when it comes to rap, and he's also one of the few rappers that can still keep things lit during an otherwise dull pandemic. One of the ways he makes the latter happen is by dropping bangers like his new Moneybagg Yo collab "If You Know You Know."



Image: David Livingston/Getty Images

With a thumping beat to keep the energy upbeat throughout, Moneybagg and Ray trade bars about the countless ways they are the man in their respective fields — Memphis, Tennessee for the former trap star and East Detroit, Michigan for the latter as mentioned earlier. The official music video makes the whole collab come together even better, with both emcees bringing out all the dramatics for a heist-inspired theme. Of course, every good cop and robber tale includes a few honeys at the house that are willing to hold and hide a few bri— well, then again, maybe that's just this scenario.

Listen to "If You Know You Know" by Babyface Ray and Moneybagg Yo below, including the very cinematic music video. Let us know what you think as always down below in the comments:

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't got much to say, f*ck it, if you play, you lay

Snatch a Kit from Circle K, it's Wocky in my Ocean Spray

Project ho*, I spiced hÐµr up, she used to rockin' Milky Way

Had the facÐµ, I fixed her body, now she pretty and she paid

This a Ferrari horse, I never had a taste for Porsche

How the f*ck is diamonds on your buffs, you must come from Detroit?

B**ch, I put on for the M, locked in with n****s from the D

Every week me and my sneaky link be at the conference suite