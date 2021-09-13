Baby Keem Brings "First Order Of Business" To Life

Baby Keem rides "The Melodic Blue" high with some new visuals for "first order of business."

Baby Keem's The Melodic Blue is here, and it's already secured the rapper his highest-charting release yet. In fact, some are already praising it as one of the year's standout surprises, citing a deep versatility and dynamic start-to-finish cohesion. Not to mention a playful sense of humor, with "top of the morning" having already reached meme status within mere hours.

Now, Keem is presenting a more serious side of himself, delivering an intimate music video for "first order of business." Directed by longtime TDE collaborator Dave Free, the clip features strong cinematography and a straightforward, effective premise. It's a fitting approach to such a minimalist song, and the visuals here add a bit of additional depth to Keem's message. Plus, you can never go wrong with a bit of desert joyriding.

Capping off the video is a feel-good bookend, one that showcases actual footage of Keem purchasing a new house for his grandmother. It's a nice moment in keeping with the song's message, showcasing that the young rapper is a man of integrity worth cheering for. Be sure to check out the new video for "First Order Of Business" and share your thoughts on The Melodic Blue in the comments below.