Azizi Gibson Shares New Single "THEM?!"

Azizi Gibson has been delivering a consistent stream of music in his fans' ears over the past two months. Though he's yet to release a project in 2021, it's inevitable that it comes sooner rather than later. This week, the rapper brought back the grim reaper for his latest offering, "THEM?!" The cover art references the same ominous figure pictured on the cover of Reaping The Benefits. "THEM?!" is a glossy banger that would appeal to many of his day-one fans. Crispy synths glide through equally crisp drums while Gibson marches through with confidence.

The latest string of releases from Azizi Gibson makes us hope that we'll be catching him back on the stage soon. Check out the latest offering from the rapper below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Whose the hell tough as us?

I ain't never, ever heard such a bluff

Boy you better get protection cuz