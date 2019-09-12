mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Azealia Banks Returns With "Yung Rapunxel: Pt. II" Mixtape

Aron A.
September 12, 2019 13:21
205 Views
Yung Rapunxel: Pt. II
Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks slides through with her first project since 2016's "Slay-Z."


Azealia Banks became more known for her controversial comments and antics rather than her music. That's not entirely her fault but her online rants have undoubtedly put a bad taste in the mouths of everyone outside of her core fanbase. Although she's released music since 2016's SLAY-Z, she hasn't released a full project but she has been teasing the release of Yung Rapunxel Pt. II.

Last night, she dropped off the project on Soundcloud as one whole 30-minute track. The track definitely veers away from hip-hop, even by Azealia's standards. It's essentially a lengthy techno mix that Azealia Banks raps over.

Yung Rapunxel Pt. II follows the release of her holiday-themed three-track EP, Icy Colors that she dropped off around Chrismas time last year.

Check her new project below. 

Azealia Banks slay-z nyc
