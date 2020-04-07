Azealia Banks Gets Acquatic On "Mamma Mia"

It's no secret that Azealia Banks has eschewed music industry traditionalism in favor of carving out her own lane, releasing whatever she wants whenever she happens to feel like it. Now, the time has come for her to unleash another new loosie, the autotune-fueled and unapologetically braggadocious "Mamma Mia." Taking to an urgent drill-inspired instrumental, Banks slows down her flow to better emphasize her flexes, which hit a little different beneath the heavily-processed effects.

"I'm Mama Goose, these little bitches little ducks to me," she raps, her cadence rising and falling like the tide. "They telling stories like i'm not a legend up millions / they wanna suck pussy bitches wanna suck tiddy, what the fuck you want from me?" At this point, the question feels rhetorical -- Banks is clearly no longer interested in opening the floor for questions. Instead, she has ventured into the seas of creativity, casting a line into the water whenever inspiration strikes. If you're still on board, this one is for you. Otherwise, don't expect Banks to cry tears in your absence. She's doing just fine.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm Mama Goose, these little bitches little ducks to me

They telling stories like i'm not a legend up millions

They wanna suck pussy bitches wanna suck tiddy

What the fuck you want from me?

He can't fluster me, now he got a crush on me

I don't stress n***s, n***s don't impress me

I seen them checks coming in that tarot deck bitches