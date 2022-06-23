Azealia Banks Comes For Her Bag & Her Credit On "I Rule The World"

It's time to give Azealia Banks her flowers if you haven't done so already. The ever-controversial rapper started to trend alongside Drake and Beyoncé this week after their recent forays into dance music. Banks has proven to be an incredible MC when she wants to be but her leaps into house and dance music have been equally as strong.

This week, the rapper slid through with a brand new single titled, "I Rule The World." With production from Shlømo, the Vogue-friendly record debuted at Ottolinger FW22 show at Paris Fashion Week. Azealia Banks pops her shit through an eerie production, infusing the beat with trance-inducing songwriting.

"I Rule The World" marks Azealia Banks and Shlømo's first time working together and hopefully, we get more heat from them in the near future.

Check out the latest from Azealia Banks below.

Quotable Lyrics

Spent your birthday, eatin’ my pussy, while you was in the field

Got more money than all these n***as put together for real

Got gorillas they'll do in for chicken boxes 'n pills

I put that good ghetto coochie in some high fashion and heels

