Azealia Banks Calls Sike On Retirement, Drops "Nirvana"

Mitch Findlay
February 12, 2020 11:21
Azealia BanksAzealia Banks
Azealia Banks

Nirvana
Azealia Banks

After flirting with the idea of retirement, Azealia Banks comes through with a Spanish drill banger.


Rappers are known for many things, but investing in RRSPs is not one of them. Perhaps that's why so many are completely unwilling to lay down the mic -- while the beats keep calling, so too do the bills. For Azealia Banks, who recently claimed to be taking a hiatus from music, it was inspiration that ultimately brought her back into the fold. Today she has come forward with a new single called "Nirvana," which arrives complete with hard-hitting Spanish bars. Throw in a drill-inspired beat from Onyx and As If Kid, and you've got all the major boxes checked off. 

Alternating between languages with a deft flow, Banks seems to be having fun on this one. Technically speaking, she sounds as focused as ever, riding the string-heavy instrumental with typical swagger. It's unclear whether this new direction is a one-off or an indication of future musical developments, but it's always nice to see her in a creative headspace. Check out the bilingual banger right here, and sound off below -- are you happy Banks called "SIKE" on her retirement plans?

Azealia Banks spanish rap
