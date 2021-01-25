Azealia Banks & Hudson Mohawke Link Up On "Murda She Wrote"

Azealia Banks is your problematic fave. The ever-outspoken rapper has continued to stir up controversy whenever possible. In the past few weeks, she became a trending topic after appearing to dig up her dead cat to cook in a stew. She also revealed that she owns a 6-year-old's skull which certainly took people aback.

Thankfully, in the midst of all of the madness, she's back with some new music. The rapper and creative released her new single, aptly titled, "Murda She Wrote" this weekend which is in collaboration with producer Hudson Mohawke. Banks weaves through the production with ferocity and multi-syllabic rhyme schemes over the pulsating and sinister club-influenced production from Mohawke.

Check out the latest single from Azealia Banks below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Got the heat up on the fever

Feel the flames, see the smoke

From the ashes like a phoenix

Watch me rise, I'm the pope

You little ashy bitches gassed up but can't fuck with the G.O.A.T