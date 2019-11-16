With the release of Disney+, Avengers: Endgame has finally found a streaming home and fans are flocking to rewatch the iconic film. Along with the movie, a Disney+ subscription includes access to new behind-the-scenes and deleted scenes content.

According to Complex, an alternate version of the film included a slightly different reunion between Tony Stark and Peter Parker. After their emotion meeting, there was a quick introduction to Pepper Potts. Editor Jeff Ford explained the decision to take that moment out in an interview with Slash Film.

“The first time we shot it, Peter and Tony reunite and Pepper’s nearby, and Tony goes, 'Uh, Peter, do you know Pepper?' 'Nice to meet you!' It’s one of those crazy meet-cutes in the middle of a fight. He hugs him and they have this thing, but it felt very incidental, like they ran into each other at an airport or something. We watched it, and they were both great in the scene, but it was like a comedy scene, so it had this schtick quality to it," he said.

You can find the five deleted scenes, all of which include commentary from Joe and Anthony Russo, on Disney+. The new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, is streaming there as well.