Rachaela VB
<b>Contributor</b>
- ReviewsReview: Brother Ali's "Mourning in America and Dreaming in Color"Minneapolis MC's latest album showcases his seasoned talent and renewed political fervor to striking effect. By Rachaela VB
- News50 Cent's Fitness Book Cover ReleasedFiddy and Jeff O'Connell reveal the official cover art for their new collaborative book.By Rachaela VB
- NewsXzibit Previews "Napalm" AlbumThe artist-turned-TV personality turns real again, revealing a new side of humanitarian sympathies. By Rachaela VB
- NewsRiff Raff Feat. Alchemist & Domo Genesis "In The Studio With Action Bronson" VideoStream Riff Raff Feat. Alchemist & Domo Genesis "In The Studio With Action Bronson" Video, the latest video from Riff Raff, which dropped on Saturday, September 15th, 2012. Riff Raff's odds keep getting better with each new leak, and Riff Raff Feat. Alchemist & Domo Genesis "In The Studio With Action Bronson" Video will undoubtedly improve his chances of winning. It's a worthy addition to a respectable catalogue that has seen a lot of growth since Riff Raff debuted in this game. We're looking foBy Rachaela VB
- NewsTrey Songz "Texas Chainsaw 3D Trailer" VideoCheck out Trey Songz "Texas Chainsaw 3D Trailer" Video, the latest visual from Trey Songz, released on Saturday, September 15th, 2012. Trey Songz continues to impress with each new leak, and Trey Songz "Texas Chainsaw 3D Trailer" Video is no exception. It's strengthens Trey Songz's already impressive body of work, which has seen positive change over the years. We're most definitely anticipating Trey Songz's next offering.By Rachaela VB
- NewsRaekwon Sued for "The New Wu"The Chef is being targeted for an uncleared sample off his 2009 album.By Rachaela VB
- NewsNicki Minaj's Republican RapPro-Romney lines from Nicki Minaj on Lil Wayne's "Mercy" stir up speculation. By Rachaela VB
- NewsAaliyah Posthumous Album RumoursThe late singer's alleged Uncle tweeted cover art and release info yesterday.By Rachaela VB
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. On The Future Of SamplingThe Def Jam artist speaks in an interview about the question of sampling in today's hip hop.By Rachaela VB
- ReviewsReview: Trey Songz' "Chapter V"Loaded with slow jams rife with sexuality, "Chapter V" sees Trey Songz relying heavily on his fantastic singing ability, and establishes him as a mainstream musician and personality that is here for the long haul. By Rachaela VB
- NewsLil Wayne Cringes At "Yuck!" VerseLil Wayne criticizes his own run on 2 Chainz's big hit "Yuck!". By Rachaela VB
- NewsAsylumSlaughterhouse lunatics take over the asylum, led by partner-in-crime Eminem. Plan your escape accordingly.By Rachaela VB
- NewsBusta Rhymes "Defends Weezy and Minaj" VideoPeep Busta Rhymes "Defends Weezy and Minaj" Video, the latest visual from Busta Rhymes. It dropped on Thursday, August 23rd, 2012. Busta Rhymes's future brightens with every new release, and Busta Rhymes "Defends Weezy and Minaj" Video certainly isn't an exception. It's a fitting addition to a solid catalogue that Busta Rhymes has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're excited to hear more.By Rachaela VB
- NewsTrey Songz "Countdown To Trey Songz: Release Day" VideoWatch Trey Songz "Countdown To Trey Songz: Release Day" Video - it's the latest video from Trey Songz, having dropped on Thursday, August 23rd, 2012. Trey Songz's musical situation is improving with every new release, and Trey Songz "Countdown To Trey Songz: Release Day" Video will most definitely help the cause. It's a fine addition to the growing body of work Trey Songz has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're looking forward to what Trey Songz has in store.By Rachaela VB
- NewsJay-Z & Alicia Keys Reach 5x Platinum"Empire State of Mind" set records for both artists this week. By Rachaela VB
- NewsNicki Minaj Featured On Dedication 4Lil Wayne bends to Nicki's eager initiative.By Rachaela VB
- NewsHit-Boy Hits Up Hawaii To Finish "Cruel Summer"As fans wait with bated breath, the G.O.O.D Music crew heads to Honolulu studio for back-up.By Rachaela VB
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Tweets Exclusively About His Debut AlbumSaturday night, Earl's Twitter feed revealed that the OF recruit's debut will be nothing like his past work. By Rachaela VB
- NewsI GoFred the Godson and the Bronx go to Brooklyn with Lil Kim to warm us up for his new mixtape, Gordo Frederico, to be released August 15th. The rapper's impressive list of collaborations gets longer by yet another single.By Rachaela VB
- NewsSomewhere (Remix)MC guests amplify the sinister trip-out vibe of JMSN's elaboration of an originally much shorter track. These guys prove you can't have too much of a good thing.By Rachaela VB
- News50 Cent Talks On His Latest Acting Gig In "Freelancers"50 Cent discusses his new film, and finally getting to work with big star Robert De Niro.By Rachaela VB
- NewsJansport StringsBrooklyn rapper Skyzoo gives us the first glimpse of his new album "A Dream Deferred" with this latest leak, produced by 9th Wonder.By Rachaela VB
- ReviewsReview: Jon Connor's "While You Were Sleeping"In his latest mixtape offering, Jon Connor displays the gritty wordplay he is renowned for. His ability to carry actual songs with features, and not just spit bars, is what is actually the showcase for the tape.By Rachaela VB
- ReviewsReview: Casey Veggies "Customized Greatly Vol. 3"18 year old Los Angeles rapper Casey Veggies releases the 3rd installment of his mixtape series "Customized Greatly" and enlists the help of his Odd Future affiliatesBy Rachaela VB