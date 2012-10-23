Nairi
<b>Contributor</b>
- News50 Cent To Executive Produce Starz TV Show "Power" [Update: "Power" Series In Production For Starz]50 Cent will be the executive producer on the upcoming Starz television series "Power."By Nairi
- Original ContentHNHH's Top 10 Beefs Of 2012HNHH gives you the year's most sensational beefs in hip hop. By Nairi
- Original ContentHNHH's Best Album Covers of 2012HNHH presents the best album covers of 2012. By Nairi
- NewsTracklist Revealed For A$AP Rocky's "Long.Live.A$AP" [Updated: Official Tracklist]Check out the tracklist for ASAP Rocky's "Long.Live.A$AP," due out January 15th, 2013.By Nairi
- News50 Cent Talks How "My Life" Came Together, Plans To Tour After Album Release50 Cent talks about a potential tour with Eminem after "Street King Immortal" drops and how he came together with Adam Levine to write "My Life"By Nairi
- NewsLudacris Sues Texas Couple For Copyright InfringementLudacris is suing a couple in Texas for misusing his label Disturbing Tha Peace's name. By Nairi
- NewsPras Sues Director Over Withheld FootagePras is suing the director of a documentary on Somali Pirates he invested because he won't hand over the footage.By Nairi
- NewsGame And Stat Quo Launch "Rolex Records" LabelThe Game is launching Rolex Records with Stat Quo for upcoming releases. By Nairi
- NewsNicki Minaj Demands Hot 97 Never Play Her Music AgainNicki Minaj demands Hot 97 never play her music again after claims that Rosenberg's comments this summer ruined her career.By Nairi
- NewsGunplay Album Set For Spring 2013 ReleaseGunplay will release solo album in Spring of 2013, may be freed of house arrest in December. By Nairi
- News50 Cent Says Mayweather Stiffed Him Over $2 Million50 Cent discusses how his Twitter feud with Floyd Mayweather started after he refused to pay back his debt.By Nairi
- NewsBeastie Boys Wish To Dismiss Lawsuit Over SamplingLawsuit over four songs sampling Trouble Funk songs keeps Beastie Boys in court.By Nairi
- NewsRick Ross, Tupac, John Legend Featured On "Django Unchained" SoundtrackQuentin Tarantino enlists Rick Ross and John Legend on Django Unchained soundtrack, with Jamie Foxx produced track, and also a Tupac and James Brown remix.By Nairi
- NewsKendrick Lamar Appreciated Tupac's Vulnerability On "Dear Mama"Kendrick Lamar took some time to discuss how Tupac's "Dear Mama" shaped his career and relationship with his own motherBy Nairi
- NewsFrench Montana Announces "Medusa" Mixtape with Future, Talks Beef With 50 CentFrench Montana to drop Medusa mixtape with Future before Excuse My French, says feud with 50 Cent is over.By Nairi
- NewsLil Wayne To Retire After "The Carter V"Lil Wayne's upcoming album "Tha Carter V" will be his last before retiring from the music bizBy Nairi
- NewsFashawn Talks About New Mixtape And Making "Timeless Music"Fashawn says he makes timeless music, and talks about the meaning of the title of his new mixtape "Champagne & Styrofoam Cups".By Nairi
- NewsShyne Claims 50 Cent Took Down Irv GottiShyne alleges that 50 Cent turned the cops on to Irv Gotti and was instrumental in ruining his career.By Nairi
- NewsBig Boi Previews Three Tracks From New AlbumBig Boi plays 3 new tracks live in Brooklyn from his upcoming album "Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors" By Nairi
- NewsJoe Budden Names Producers On Album "No Love Lost"Joe Budden reveals producers on upcoming "No Love Lost" and discusses personal lifeBy Nairi
- Original ContentKnockout: Hip Hop's Love of BoxingWhether referencing boxing in their lyrics, or literally contemplating stepping into the ring (50 Cent, Cassidy, Drake vs Chris Brown?), lyrical ferocity and physical ferocity seem to be highly compatible. Here's a look at over a dozen rap songs, highlighting Hip Hop's love of boxing.By Nairi
- NewsFreeway Smoothes Out Beef With Just Blaze, NasFreeway on feud with Just Blaze, meeting Nas, and album production in Vibe interview.By Nairi
- NewsLauryn Hill Subtly Adresses Wyclef's Memoir At Dallas ShowLauryn Hill responds to Wyclef Jean's By Nairi
- NewsRZA Would Love To Work With Kanye WestHaving collaborated together a lot recently, RZA says he would love to contribute to Kanye's next album.By Nairi
- Original Content10 Rapper-Owned Clothing BrandsHNHH gives you the scoop on ten hip-hop artists who own clothing lines.By Nairi
- NewsA$AP Rocky Confirms Winter Album Release, Compares TDE To NWAA$AP Rocky says his album release this winter is "definite", and compares TDE now to NWA in the past.By Nairi
- NewsChris Brown Says Fan Support is 'Unreal'Chris Brown on next "This Is How I Made It" to discuss career and rebuilding his rapport with his fans.By Nairi
- NewsLil Wayne Hasn't Suffered Any Seizures - Both Incidents Caused By MigrainesLil Wayne recovering from a severe migraine and dehydration at homeBy Nairi
- NewsMac Miller Discusses Being Successful The Indie WayMac Miller explains how the indie route and utilizing social media worked best for him.By Nairi