Maurice Richardson
Online Content Contributor
- ReviewsReview: Joe Budden's "No Love Lost""No Love Lost" is a blend of mainstream and classic mood music that has Joe Budden bearing his emotions on the topic of love. While fans will find the project enjoyable, the album suffers, at times, from a lack of direction despite its clear theme. Nonetheless, the album is a welcome addition from the VH1 star, showcasing his undeniable lyricism and versatility.By Maurice Richardson
- ReviewsReview: Pusha T's "Wrath Of Caine"Pusha T’s new mixtape," Wrath of Caine" delivers several banging tracks, with lyricism and top-notch production, but as a whole, there seems to be something lacking from the highly anticipated project.By Maurice Richardson
- ReviewsReview: Juelz Santana's "God Will'n"God Will’n is the comeback mixtape that fans have been awaiting from Juelz for years. Juelz proves that he hasn’t missed a step with this project. By Maurice Richardson
- NewsJahlil Beats Confirms Working On New Music With Jay-ZThe Chester, PA producer, Jahlil Beats says he has been working on new music with Hov.By Maurice Richardson
- NewsKendrick Lamar Wants Janet Jackson To Star In "Poetic Justice" VideoKendrick Lamar recently discussed how he is trying to recruit Janet Jackson for the "Poetic Justice" video.By Maurice Richardson
- NewsMeek Mill Says "Repo" Will Be His Last Cassidy DissPhilly native, Meek Mill, says that "Repo" will be the last record he aims at Cassidy.By Maurice Richardson
- Original ContentOVERDUE: Top 7 Artists Who Need to Drop A ProjectCertain artists like to take their time in between projects to make sure it comes out as the best possible product, but here are a list of artists that seem to be taking a little bit longer than expected.By Maurice Richardson
- ReviewsReview: Joe Budden's "A Loose Quarter"A Loose Quarter is a quality project from top to bottom that shows growth with a combination of the same mood music that fans have grown accustomed to. By Maurice Richardson
- ReviewsReview: Xzibit's "Napalm"Xzibit’s latest release, "Napalm, is a balanced project with a west coast influence and strong production as well as tenacious lyrics.By Maurice Richardson
- ReviewsReview: Prodigy's "The Bumpy Johnson Album"Prodigy’s new album is a solid effort, with that classic Mobb Deep sound, strong production and gritty lyrics.By Maurice Richardson