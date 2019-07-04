Yesterday, we reported on how Nike would be teaming up with Atmos again for a brand new Animal Pack. It was revealed that there would be three shoes in the pack with one pair representing cow print and the other two taking on more of a leopard aesthetic. While there are still no updates in terms of a release date, Atmos founder Hidefumi Hommyo took to Instagram with some new images that give us a better sense of what these three colorways will look like.

Based on the post which you can find below, it seems like the cow print model will have a green Nike swoosh while the leopard version will have orange and blue swooshes, respectively. Each model looks pretty extravagant which is what we've come to expect from Atmos and Nike collaborations in the past.

While a release date has not been set, you can expect these to drop sometime later this year or in the early stages of 2020. Let us know if you're planning on copping any of the sneakers in this pack.

[Via]