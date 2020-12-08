mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Asian Doll Isn't Playing On "Nunnadet Sh*t"

Aron A.
December 07, 2020 20:56
After teasing the single on social media, Asian Doll unleashes her latest offering, "Nunnadet Sh*t."


It's been a hectic month for Asian Doll. The death of King Von undoubtedly took a toll on her and she's spent the days since his passing trying to keep his name alive. It has sparked controversy and some backlash but it seems like she's getting back into the swing of things. Last night, the Dallas rapper took to Instagram where she shared a snippet of her drill-influenced single while in the studio. And while many people took note of the similarities between her flow and King Von, she nonetheless came through with the single in its entirety this week. Tackling 808-heavy production, Asian Doll's gets straight to business with a menacing flow.

Check out Asian Doll's latest single "Nunnadet Shit" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
Smokin' out the pound in the back of the whip 
Pack touch down, I'm aborting the ship
Hell nah, we ain't giving out statements, n***a
Young bitch, my bag, I triple
Rap game thinkin' I'm a public figure 

