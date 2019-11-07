mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Asian Doll Delivers Hard-Hitting Banger "Stank Walk"

Aron A.
November 06, 2019 20:07
Stank Walk
Asian Doll

Asian Doll is back with another new song.


Asian Doll has always shown signs of having a promising career and had the backing to do so. She signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo and built a strong following online. This year, it felt like she lost a bit of momentum. That's about to change very soon as she's readying the release of a brand new project titled, UFC. She dropped off a brand new single off of the project titled, "Stank Walk" earlier today that continues to prove that she's still hungry. Over a jittery, 808-heavy beat, Asian Doll flexes her technical abilities while flexing on everybody in the game. 

It's nice to hear Asian Doll back in the fold with her new song. Keep your eyes peeled for UFC dropping on November 13th.

Quotable Lyrics
You the type of bitch behind the pages but now poppin' out
I got what you need but next to you, he look like Mickey Mouse
Fuck it, I'm the hottest, I might come out with a movie now

Asian Doll
