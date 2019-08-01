I think a fairly competent individual would be able to determine that A$AP Rocky's whole situation is being blown out of proportion. The rapper's been incarcerated in a Swedish jail for the past month after an altercation that occurred in the street. The rapper took the stand today where he was able to give his side of the story. Unfortunately, the prosecutors are looking for anything to bag Rocky at this point, including an old interview from 2017.



According to The Blast, the prosecutors are reviewing an interview Rocky did with RapRadar back in 2017. After he took the stand, they played a video of Rocky explaining how he met Casanova. It's the same interview where Rocky admitted to "slipping on semen" during a jail fight. The video was brought up because of the nickname "Harlem" which has been brought up on several occasions. The rapper admitted in the interview that when he introduced himself to Cas, he said, "In here they call me Harlem but my name Rocky."

Officials in the case handed over text message evidence from Rocky's assistant, Abby, who wrote, "Harlem came out he grabbed a empty bottle on the street and smashed it." When questioned about what she meant, Rocky said, "I don't know who Harlem is." He added, " don't know, you may ask her. She says lots of things I don't know why she says."

Question: You've told me you're from New York, where in New York are you from? A$AP: Upper Manhattan. From Harlem. Question: Is anyone in your company called Harlem? A$AP: No. Question: Neither are you? A$AP:No.

Mind you, Rocky spent two weeks in prison. It seems unlikely that the nickname Harlem stuck, especially if that's what he was referred to by other inmates during his short stint behind bars.