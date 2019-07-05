A$AP Addie Returns With "Addie Calipari (The Trilogy)"

A$AP Ant has arguably been the most active of the A$AP Mob on a musical tip. Although his sound is a little too rugged to reach the same type of mainstream attention as Rocky and Ferg, he's still been making noise in the underground with each release. He came through with his new project, Addie Calipari (The Trilogy) this morning which serves as his third body of work for the year. The project consists of 12 new bangers with only a handful of features. Lil 2 Dow closes things out with Ant on "Infinitry Mobbin." He also enlists other frequent collaborators such as Baby 9eno and LuLu P for assistance.

The release of Addie Calipari follows February's Addie Pitino and April's Addie Izzo. He also teased Cozy Tapes 3 by the Mob which will hopefully see the light of day soon.