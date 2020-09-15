Youngs Teflon
- NewsGiggs Slides Through With A Mean Verse On Youngs Teflon's "Da Codes"Youngs Teflon turns up his single "Barcodes" with the official remix featuring Giggs. By Aron A.
- NewsYoungs Teflon Gets Retrospective On "6 A.M. On The Island"Youngs Teflon comes through with a brand new track. By Aron A.
- NewsYoungs Teflon Gears Up For War On "Call Of Duty 3"Youngs Teflon doesn't disappoint on the third installment of his "Call Of Duty" series.By Aron A.
- NewsYoungs Teflon Is Straight To The Bag On "No Sleep"Youngs Teflon digs into the vault for a special gift to the fans on his birthday.By Aron A.
- NewsYoungs Teflon Aims For Timelessness On "El Classico"UK's Youngs Teflon drops off his latest banger, "El Classico."By Aron A.