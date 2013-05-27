Young Goldie
News
Be Yourself
HNHH premieres a Young Goldie x Young Dolph collaboration.
By
Rose Lilah
Jun 18, 2015
News
1 Hunnit
Lil Kim introduces her new artist Young Goldie, who is signed to her I.R.S. label. She teams up with him on the single "1 Hunnit."
By
Rose Lilah
May 27, 2013
