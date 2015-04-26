The Doppelgangaz
- NewsBatterram (Doppstyle)Listen to an enthusiastic cover of Toddy Tee's classic "Batterram" by caped duo The Doppelgangaz.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsH.I.T.H.Premiere!! Listen to The Doppelgangaz's "H.I.T.H."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJail WeightJim Jones acts as The Doppelgangaz spiritual guide in "Jail Weight."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKids Having Kids (Instrumental)Listen to this contemplative instrumental from the nation's premier cloaked rap group, The Doppelgangaz.By Danny Schwartz