Savannah Ré
News
Savannah Ré Is Holding "No Weapons" On Her Latest EP
The 6-track release includes features from both Dylan Sinclair and Mez.
By
Hayley Hynes
Sep 23, 2022
News
Canadian R&B Starlet Savannah Ré Is Seeking "Closure" On New Single
What have you been streaming this weekend?
By
Hayley Hynes
Aug 27, 2022
