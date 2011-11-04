Romeo Santos
Songs
Odio
Romeo Santos nabs Drake for his new single "Odio."
By
Rose Lilah
Jan 27, 2014
282 Views
News
All Aboard
Stream All Aboard , the newest drop from Romeo Santos which features Lil Wayne. The cut was released on Friday, November 4th, 2011.
By
Rose Lilah
Nov 04, 2011
117 Views
