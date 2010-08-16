Papa Reu
News
Put It In The Air (Remix)
Bump Put It In The Air (Remix), the latest cut from Papa Reu which features Z-Ro & Rick Ross on the assist. It dropped on Monday, August 16th, 2010.
By
Rose Lilah
Aug 16, 2010
