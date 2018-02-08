OYABUN
News
OYABUN & Kodie Shane Hold It Down On "Too Much"
HNHH PREMIERE - OYABUN and Kodie Shane link up for the piano-laced "Too Much"
By
Mitch Findlay
Apr 26, 2018
News
Nessly Joins OYABUN On "GETWHATSHEWANT"
HNHH PREMIERE - OYABUN grabs Nessly on the Bijan Amir produced "GETWHATSHEWANT."
By
Aron A.
Feb 08, 2018
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE