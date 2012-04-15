Murphy Lee
- MusicMurphy Lee Says St. Lunatics Were "Threatened" Into Signing To UniversalMurphy Lee recently opened up about St. Lunatics signing to Universal.By Caroline Fisher
- NewsTim Westwood Freestyle (2004)Listen to a *VERY RARE* 2004 radio freestyle from Nelly and the St. Lunatics.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFatty N She Know ItNew Murphy LeeStream Fatty N She Know It , the newest drop from Murphy Lee which features Laudie On The Track. The cut was released on Sunday, April 15th, 2012.By Rose Lilah