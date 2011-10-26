Mike Baker The Bike Maker
News
Mike Plays It Cool
Mike Baker the Bike Maker is a rapper from Alameda, California. He collaborated with DJBooth to bring you his latest mixtape, Mike Plays It Cool. If you're in need of new music, definitely check it out!! It has a '90s feel and every track is solid!
By
Rose Lilah
Oct 26, 2011
