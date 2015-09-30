Malik Ferraud
News
Lose Control
Baltimore's Malik Ferraud shares a smoooooth new track "Lose Control."
By
Danny Schwartz
Nov 17, 2015
News
Feel Your Love
By
Danny Schwartz
Oct 10, 2015
News
Celebration
Baltimore's Malik Ferraud pays homage to the good times with "Celebration."
By
Danny Schwartz
Sep 30, 2015
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE