Type Of Girl
magic&beyond share "Type Of Girl."
By
Patrick Lyons
Jan 03, 2015
6.8K Views
News
Rude (Remix)
HNHH premieres the dirty version of Kid Ink, Ty Dolla $ign and Travis Barker's remix of MAGIC!'s chart-topping single, "Rude."
By
Patrick Lyons
Jul 30, 2014
403 Views
