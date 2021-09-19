Loui
News
Loui Spits Quick Rhymes On "Get In Get Out" Featuring Dream Doll
DreamDoll shines on her verse on Loui's latest single.
By
Hayley Hynes
Feb 26, 2022
News
Loui & Shordie Shordie Connect On "Don't Play"
Loui taps Shordie Shordie for their infectious new bop "Don't Play."
By
Aron A.
Sep 19, 2021
