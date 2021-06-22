Lil Jairmy
- NewsLil Jairmy Unloads "GasGod 2" Ft. Future, Moneybagg Yo & MoreA posthumous verse from Lil Keed also appears on Lil Jairmy's "GasGod 2." By Aron A.
- NewsLil Jairmy Shares "Supercharge" Single Featuring Moneybagg YoBig Bagg has been killing all his verses lately.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLil Jairmy Is The "Gas God" On New Mixtape Ft. 42 Dugg, EST Gee & MoreWith some help from BIG30, EST Gee and more, Lil Jairmy unveils his new project, "Gas God." By Aron A.
- NewsLil Jairmy & EST Gee Slide On "Trust Nun"Lil Baby makes a cameo in the video for Lil Jairmy & EST Gee's "Trust Nun." By Aron A.