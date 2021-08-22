Lil Bean
- NewsLil Bean's Debut Album "Forever Grateful" Is HereLil Bean taps Larry June, Rexx Life Raj, and more for his debut album. By Aron A.
- NewsLil Bean Gets Melodic On Reflective New Single "4am"The San Francisco artist is back with a brand new song called "4am."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Bean Comes Through With "Care Package For The Streets"Lil Bean drops off a brand new package to follow-up August's "Still Campaignin'." By Aron A.
- NewsLil Bean Is "Still Campaignin'" On New ProjectThe 20-song effort features JackBoy, ShooterGang Kony, and more. By Aron A.