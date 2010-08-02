Karina Pasian
News
Karina Pasian "Solitaire" Video
Karina Pasian makes her long overdue return to our front pages.
By
Lloyd Jaffe
Nov 09, 2014
119 Views
News
Understand Me
Fixed LinkCheck out Understand Me, the latest track from Karina Pasian, featuring Trey Songz which dropped on Monday, August 2nd, 2010.
By
Rose Lilah
Aug 02, 2010
254 Views
