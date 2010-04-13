Gyptian
- NewsIt's You (Remix)***JUST ADDED***Give It's You (Remix) a listen - it's a new offering from Gyptian, featuring Maino. It was dropped on Monday, September 13th, 2010.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHold Yah (Remix)Billy Blue adds a verse to Gyptian's blazin hot reggae trackBy Rose Lilah
- NewsHold Yuh (Remix)Another Remix to the Blazin Reggae songBy Rose Lilah
- NewsHold Yuh (Remix)Give Hold Yuh (Remix) a listen - it's a new offering from Gyptian, featuring Nicki Minaj. It was dropped on Tuesday, April 13th, 2010.By Rose Lilah