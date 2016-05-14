Finding Novyon
News
Never Too High
Finding Novyon drops brand-new track "Never Too High."
By
Matt F
May 08, 2017
News
I Can't Lose
Minnesota's Finding Novyon connects with a trio of Atlanta artists on "I Can't Lose."
By
Danny Schwartz
Sep 27, 2016
News
Let's Get Lit
Buzzing Minnesota artist Finding Novyon releases "Let's Get Lit."
By
Danny Schwartz
May 14, 2016
