- NewsEthika Releases "Prophesy - A Blueprint Of Future Reality " Ft. NBA Youngboy, Blac Youngsta & MoreEthika drops off a new mixtape ft. Youngboy Never Broke Again, Yung Pinch, Blac Youngsta & more.By Aron A.
- NewsEthika Drops "RGB Mixtape 2" Ft. Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black & MoreEthika drops off the second installment to "RGB" mixtape series with Kodak Black, LiL Wayne, 2 Chainz & more.By Aron A.
- NewsRGB MixtapeUnderwear manufacturer Ethika just dropped a mixtape: appearances from Meek Mill, Dave East, Lil Durk, Kid Ink, & more.By Danny Schwartz