Doctor Destruction
- NewsLogic Signee Doctor Destruction Grabs Ghostface Killah & Del The Funky Homosapien On "Bounty Law"Doctor Destruction, Del The Funky Homosapien, and Ghostface Killah join forces for some grimy dystopian hip-hop on "Bounty Law."By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesLogic's "Doctor Destruction" Invades For "Planetory Destruction"Logic's new signee Doctor Destruction delivers his conceptually-driven project "Planetory Destruction," featuring suspiciously pitched-down vocals. By Mitch Findlay