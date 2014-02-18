Chavis Chandler
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9" Joins Chavis Chandler On "Hell & Back"Chavis Chander and Royce Da 5'9" connect on "Hell & Back."By Aron A.
- NewsChavis Chandler "ManDogBruhCuz" VideoHNHH premieres the music video for "ManDogBruhCuz" from rising rapper Chavis Chandler.By Rose Lilah
- NewsGang SignsChavis Chandler and Icewear Vezzo connect for "Gang Signs."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosChavis Chandler "Carry On Brother" VideoCheck out Chavis Chandler's new visual for "Carry On Brother."By Rose Lilah