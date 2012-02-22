Bootleg (of The Dayton Family)
Bootleg recorded this song with Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes right before she passed away in 2002. Supposedly it is the only 16-bar verse she ever recorded as a feature. His music label has released the track to commemorate Left Eye's tenth anniversary since passing. Stream only.
Feb 22, 2012
