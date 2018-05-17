Alex Da Kid
Alex Da Kid Grabs Jorja Smith, Rapsody & H.E.R For "Go 2.0"
Alex Da Kid shares an updated version of his single, "Go."
By
Aron A.
Jul 13, 2018
Rapsody & H.E.R. Glide Over Alex Da Kid's "Go"
The producer behind some of rap's biggest hits is releasing his own music.
By
Matthew Parizot
May 17, 2018
