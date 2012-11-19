Al-J
- NewsThe Past Meets the PresentAl-J returns to our pages with another world premiere off the project Blak to the Future. Coming on the heels of late October’s reader-acclaimed Above & Beyond,The Past Meets the Present is a modern-day street banger with a throwback feel. Teddy Roxpin reprises his role behind the boards from the aforementioned cut, layering sampled brass hits over a boom-bap rhythm as the Blak Madeen member and Queensbridge vet Tragedy Khadafi chronicle their effortsBy Patrick Lyons