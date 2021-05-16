Skillibeng
- SongsSkillibeng Taps Nardo Wick For "16CHOPPA" SingleThe worlds of dancehall and murderous trap merge on this new single from the Jamaican artist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsSkillibeng Recruits Fivio Foreign & French Montana For "Whap Whap" Remix"Whap Whap" arrived back in March and has since taken over TikTok.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSkillibeng Unveils "Crocodile Teeth LP" Ft. Bobby Shmurda & PopcaanSkillibeng shares his new project with appearances from Bobby Shmurda, Popcaan, Rich The Kid and more. By Aron A.
- NewsSkillibeng Shares New Single "SoSo Badniss"Skillibeng offers his latest single, "SoSo Badniss."By Aron A.
- NewsSkillibeng Goes Drill On "Internet War"Skillibeng revs up on his latest single.By Aron A.
- NewsSkillibeng, Dutchavelli &Topsquad Link Up On "Pull Up"Skillibeng, Dutchavelli, and Topsquad connect for a banger. By Aron A.
- NewsSkillibeng Has The Summer On Lock With "The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition"Fresh off of Nicki Minaj's remix of "Crocodile Teeth," dancehall star Skillibeng shares, "The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition" ft. Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsSkillibeng & Trackone Connect On "Patience"New heat from Skillibeng.By Aron A.
- NewsNicki Minaj Drops A New Verse On Skillibeng's "Crocodile Teeth"Nicki Minaj remixes Skillibeng's international hit for the "Beam Me Up Scotty" re-release. By Aron A.