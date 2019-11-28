Abra Cadabra
- MusicAbra Cadabra Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Abra Cadabra's journey in the music industry, his top hits, accolades, and how his net worth compares to contemporaries.By Jake Skudder
- NewsAbra Cadabra Rips Through The Enemies On "Lean Wit It"UK drill star Abra Cadabra with a new single. By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra & Unknown T Redefine The "Double Tap" On New SingleAbra Cadabra and Unknown T join forces on "Double Tap." By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Delivers A Blistering Banger With "Somebody's Son"Abra Cadabra serves up another banger with "Somebody's Son." By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Drops Off New EP "Mixed Emotions"Abra Cadabra offers "Mixed Emotions" this Valentine's Day.By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Officially Releases Debut Album "Product Of My Environment"The long-awaited debut album from Abra Cadabra has finally arrived ft. Kept & Konan, D-Block Europe's Young Adz & Dirtbike LB & more.By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Drops Off New Banger "Show Me"UK's Abra Cadabra drops a fun banger off of his forthcoming project, "Product Of My Environment." By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Circles The Block Twice On "Spin This Coupe"Abra Cadabra heats things up with his latest offering, "Spin This Coupe." By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Delivers Massive OFB Remix Of "On Deck"Abra Cadabra enlists OFB members RV, Kush, Double Lz, Bandokay & more for the massive "On Deck" remix.By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Drops Off Huge Banger With "On Deck"Abra Cadabra claims king of North and East London on his latest single, "On Deck."By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Drops Off Aggressive "Cadabra Freestyle"Abra Cadabra spins the block on his latest record.By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Keeps It Gully On "Baby"Abra Cadabra delivers a big tune.By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Drops Valentine's Day Vibes On "LOL: Love Or Lust?"U.K. rapper Abra Cadabra is making strides with the release of his second EP, "LOL: Love Or Lust?"By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra & Odeal Serve Up A Bedroom Banger With "On & On""Love Or Lust," the new EP by Abra Cadabra, drops tonight.By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Returns Strong With "Superstar"Abra Cadabra readies the release of a new EP.By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Seeks Vengeance On "Big Flick FreestyleAbz returns with new heat.By Aron A.
- NewsAbra Cadabra Returns Home To The Same Hustle On "Remember Me?"Abz is back with new heat. By Aron A.