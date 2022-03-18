ArrDee Unveils "Pier Pressure" Ft. Fivio Foreign, Bugzy Malone & More

Rising UK rapper ArrDee hasn't failed to show and prove every time he steps up to the plate. From records like "Oliver Twist" that resulted in his first smash on the UK charts to the recent viral success of the Destiny's Child-sampled, "Flowers (Say My Name)," the anticipation surrounding a debut album has been high.

This week, he finally came through with his new project, Pier Pressure. Laced with 14 songs in total, the rapper charges through drill-heavy production off of the bat on "Locker," intertwining his cut-throat flow through storytelling of his past, and his aspirations for the future.

Pier Pressure includes appearances from Aitch, Fivio Foreign, Tion Wayne, Russ Millions, Digga D, and more. Check out the latest project from ArrDee below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.