Arlo Parks Drops New Single "Caroline"

British singer-songwriter, Arlo Parks' latest single, "Caroline" just dropped with a paired lyric video, and to put it plainly, it's like a breath of fresh air for your ears.

A break from her usual R&B-jazz-like vibe, "Caroline" steps into the realm of a more traditional singer-songwriter sound — borderline folk. Parks' gentle, warm, ethereal vocals laying on top of guitar strums that sound nearly borrowed from '90s alternative rock, are beyond dreamy and nostalgic.

"Caroline is out on Monday!!!! It’s about love dissolving and first losses," Parks wrote on Instagram. Adding that in celebration of the song, she would be selecting fans for an exclusive zoom call. "To celebrate imma pick a bunch of you to chat to on zoom - you can ask me questions, we’ll hang out, sip some tea and chat. Sign up to the mailing list to be a part of it - it’s on the 26th of November so see some of you then."

Listen to the full song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Maybe if she took a breath

She would know I did it all for her

Agony and hints of sage

Her eyes blind with disappointment

I couldn’t recognize her face

Shards of glass live in this feeling

Have to somehow stop her leaving