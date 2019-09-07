Amber Heard wowed audiences as the beautiful and deadly Mera in Aquaman last year. It was a big moment for Heard, who was reintroduced to super movie stardom with her role in that film. Although DC's movie universe is hard to predict these days, we hope to see Mera on screen again soon. If not, at least Heard is continuing to turn heads off the silver screen.

Heard took to social media to share a peek at her new photoshoot for Interview Magazine, which is part of a collaboration with Saint Laurent Paris. The photo has amassed over 700k "likes" on Instagram. The picture shows Heard wearing a Saint Laurent blazer without a shirt underneath, exposing her bare breast. In the interview, Heard talks about her presence on social media.

"It’s a weird thing for an artist to do, especially one from my generation who didn’t necessarily grow up with social media," Heard stated "I’ve only had social media for two years. When you’re in the public eye, you become used to being fiercely protective of your image and your private life, and protecting that from being used against your best interest. And that creates a relationship with privacy and having to fight for said privacy. I think that’s why people are sometimes reluctant to join social media. But I have to say that since being a part of it, I realize that for all those years I missed out, I was just one of the only people not weighing in on my life."