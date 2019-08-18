The first teaser for Apple’s upcoming drama, The Morning Show is here. The Morning Show will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the struggles of running a fictional morning tv show.

The teaser immediately gives the audience a feel for the show's tone. “Good morning. I am bringing you some sad and upsetting news” Jennifer Aniston says in a clear and professional tone to begin the trailer before her audio fades out and is replaced by Steve Carell. “I am a journalist. I can feel when the world needs me,” he says. The trailer continues with various audio bits floating in and out while the camera moves throughout an office until it finally reaches the set.

The series boasts an impressive cast including Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon. Apple is banking strongly on this show; they’ve already ordered two seasons. They hope The Morning Show’s success will sell users on their new Apple TV Plus streaming service, on which, the show will be available exclusively. Apple’s new streaming platform will compete with services like Netflix by offering subscribers ad-free original content, including movies, shows, and documentaries.

You can expect The Morning Show to debut this fall alongside Apple TV plus.