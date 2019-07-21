Today, Apple is celebrating everyone's favorite Hallmark holiday, World Emoji Day. The company has revealed a roster of diverse, zany and useful upcoming emojis. Apple says the fifty-nine emojis should be made available to you in the Fall, so, possibly in conjunction with iOS 13.

Of those previewed thus far, most noteworthy may be the introduction of more disability-themed emojis. These include a new guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, multiple wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm, and leg. As expected, these emojis will be usable with a diverse selection of skin tones. In the announcement post on their website, Apple says “Celebrating diversity in all its many forms is integral to Apple’s values and these new options help fill a significant gap in the emoji keyboard.”

There will also be multiple additions to the animal section. A sloth, flamingo, skunk, and orangutan will all be added. The food category is also getting an update. You’ll find Falafel, butter, garlic and, perhaps noteworthy for fans of Stranger Things fans, a waffle. Also interestingly, you’ll be able to use a parachuting emoji, a yo-yo, a kite, and a banjo. Lastly, Apply is greatly increasing the number of holding hands emojis. There will now be over seventy-five combinations of skin tones.