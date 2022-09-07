Apple has unveiled its next-generation smartphones, the iPhone 14, which CEO Tim Cook calls “the best iPhones we’ve ever created.” The company shared the new devices, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and new versions of the AirPods, at its annual fall product announcement event on Wednesday.

"As you can see we're going big with iPhone 14 and even bigger with iPhone 14 plus," Cook said at the event as he introduced the lineup.



Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The iPhone 14 will now feature, a true-depth camera, always-on display, and 6.7-inch screen sizes on the high-end models. The next generation phone will also have something that Apple is calling "dynamic island," which will serve as a widget on top of your home screen. Alerts will come in here without distracting the user from whatever else is being done on the phone.

The new phones will also have the ability to detect an extreme-impact collision, automatically being able to contact emergency services and notify your emergency contacts.

As for the exterior, the iPhone 14 will be available in space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

Apple will be taking orders for the iPhone 14 on September 9, with shipments for the standard model going out on September 16 and the Pro model on October 7.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be adding a new temperature sensor that enables advanced features, while the new AirPods will feature a new H2 chip, bringing enhanced sound and noise cancellation, as well as upgraded touch controls and 'Find My" uses for the charging case.

